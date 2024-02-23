<p>The Uniswap Foundation proposed changes in the governance of popular decentralized exchange project Uniswap. </p>\r\n<p>The upgrades aim to motivate more thoughtful, engaged and active delegation, according to the <a href="https://gov.uniswap.org/t/rfc-activate-uniswap-protocol-governance/22936">proposal</a>. This also included augmenting the fee mechanism to reward users who delegated and staked their UNI tokens on the platform. </p>\r\n<p>"We’re excited to invigorate governance — incentivizing not only delegation but thoughtful and active delegation — by tying delegation to protocol fees," <a href="https://www.theblock.co/post/278771/uniswap-subdomains-ens">Uniswap</a> Foundation wrote in the proposal. "Specifically, we believe UNI token holders will be incentivized to choose delegates whose votes and engagement with the protocol will lead to the Protocol’s growth and success."</p>\r\n<p>A snapshot vote for the proposal will occur on March 1 followed by an on-chain vote on March 8. </p>\r\n<p>Amid the proposal, UNI jumped over 47% from $7.11 to $10.47 at 9:52 a.m. ET on Feb. 23, The Block Price Page for <a href="https://www.theblock.co/price/248366/uniswap-uni-usd">UNI</a> shows. The token experienced a 42.53% price increase over the past 24 hours. </p>\r\n\r\n<div id="attachment_278851"class="wp-caption aligncenter" style="max-width: 1840px;"><img class="has-caption wp-image-278851 size-full" src="https://www.tbstat.com/wp/uploads/2024/02/Screenshot-2024-02-23-at-9.51.22 AM.png" alt="" width="1830" height="1164" /><p class="wp-caption-text"><span style="font-size: 8pt;">Uniswap token price chart | Source: The Block</span></p></div><br /><span class="copyright"><p>Disclaimer: The Block is an independent media outlet that delivers news, research, and data. As of November 2023, Foresight Ventures is a majority investor of The Block. Foresight Ventures invests in <a href="https://www.foresightventures.com/portfolio">other companies</a> in the crypto space. Crypto exchange Bitget is an anchor LP for Foresight Ventures. The Block continues to operate independently to deliver objective, impactful, and timely information about the crypto industry. Here are our current <a href="https://www.theblock.co/financial-disclosures">financial disclosures</a>.</p>\n<p>© 2023 The Block. All Rights Reserved. This article is provided for informational purposes only. It is not offered or intended to be used as legal, tax, investment, financial, or other advice.</p>\n</span>