<p><span style="font-weight: 400;">Uniswap has rolled 'uni.eth' subdomains using the Ethereum Name Service infrastructure to let users convert complex hexadecimal Ethereum addresses into human-readable names.</span></p>
<p><span style="font-weight: 400;">Users can claim their uni.eth subdomain through the Uniswap mobile app, which offers one subdomain free of charge. Changing names is designed to be gasless via an off-chain resolver contract.</span></p>
<p><span style="font-weight: 400;">ENS subdomains are names created under an existing ENS (parent) name. These are typically used to enable the management of multiple ENS identities, akin to subdomains on traditional websites.</span></p>
<p><span style="font-weight: 400;">Any ENS domain owner, such as uni.eth, can create an unlimited number of subdomains as long as the ENS domain remains active. These subdomains are created and managed by the owner of the parent ENS domain.</span></p>
<p><span style="font-weight: 400;">For instance, the owner of the ENS domain "bob.eth" could create subdomains like "pay.bob.eth," "email.bob.eth," or "games.bob.eth." Each subdomain can be directed to a different website, Ethereum address or other resource.</span></p>
<p><span style="font-weight: 400;">Uniswap is the most widely used automated market maker — a decentralized exchange that facilitates trading between tokens using liquidity pools rather than relying on traditional order books where buyers and sellers directly match orders. </span><span style="font-weight: 400;">In the past 24 hours, the platform's version 3 has facilitated a swap volume of over <a href="https://defillama.com/protocol/uniswap-v3">$1.2 billion</a>.</span></p>
<p>Uniswap Labs <a href="https://www.theblock.co/post/262732/uniswaps-cumulative-front-end-fees-exceed-1-million-within-a-month">introduced</a> a 0.15% fee in October 2023 that applies to swaps made via its front-end interface. Since its introduction, the front-end has accumulated a total of $5.9 million, according to The Block dashboard.</p>
<p><iframe frameborder="0" height="420" src="https://www.theblock.co/data/decentralized-finance/dex-non-custodial/ethereum-uniswap-interface-fees/embed" title="Ethereum Uniswap Interface Fees" width="100%"></iframe></p>