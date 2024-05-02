Warren urges crackdown on Iran's 'increasingly profitable' bitcoin mining

U.S. Policymaking • May 2, 2024, 1:56PM EDT
Published 1 minute earlier on
BestStockFoto / Shutterstock

Quick Take

  • U.S. Sen. Elizabeth Warren is calling lawmakers to formulate ways to curb Iran’s bitcoin mining, as the Islamic regime uses the profits to flout sanctions against it. 

 