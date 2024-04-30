<p class="p1"><span class="s1">U.S. Senators Elizabeth Warren, D-Mass., and Roger Marshall, R-Kan., probed the Biden administration for more information on what authorities they have to stop the use of crypto to evade sanctions.</span></p>\r\n<p class="p1"><span class="s1">The two aired concerns specifically about the stablecoin Tether, in a <a href="https://www.warren.senate.gov/imo/media/doc/warren_marshall_letter_to_dod_treasury_nsa_fincen_on_russia_use_of_tether.pdf">letter</a> sent over the weekend to Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin, Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen and Under Secretary for Terrorism and Financial Intelligence Brian Nelson, among other officials.</span></p>\r\n<p class="p3"><span class="s1">“We write with heightened concerns about rogue nations’—including Russia, Iran, and North Korea—reliance on cryptocurrency to evade sanctions,” Warren and Marshall said. “The national security threat posed by cryptocurrency requires a commensurate response by our country’s defense community.”</span></p>\r\n<p class="p3"><span class="s1">Treasury has brought multiple sanctions over the past few years, including against crypto exchange <a href="https://www.theblock.co/linked/140739/us-sanctions-worlds-largest-darknet-market-and-linked-russian-crypto-exchange"><span class="s2">Garantex</span></a> in April 2022. Last month, <a href="https://www.bloomberg.com/news/articles/2024-03-28/crypto-transfers-to-russian-exchange-worth-20-billion-probed-by-us-uk"><span class="s2">Bloomberg</span></a> reported the U.S. and UK are <a href="https://www.theblock.co/post/285408/us-and-uk-investigate-20-billion-worth-of-tether-entering-sanctioned-russian-exchange-bloomberg"><span class="s2">investigating</span></a> $20 billion worth of USDT passing through Garantex. That could be the single-largest flouting of sanctions against Russia since the beginning of the Russia-Ukraine war in February 2022, according to Bloomberg's sources.</span></p>\r\n<p class="p1"><span class="s1">"The value of our sanctions is entirely contingent on our ability to enforce them. Garantex’s continued facilitation of Russian arms trading despite Treasury’s 2022 sanctions indicates the insufficiency of regulators’ current anti-money laundering authorities when applied to cryptocurrency," Warren and Marshall said in the letter, citing Bloomberg's report.</span></p>\r\n<p class="p3"><span class="s1">Warren and Marshall also called tether "cryptocurrency of choice for sanctions evaders and other bad actors," in their April 28 letter.</span></p>\r\n<p class="p4"><span class="s1">USDT is the largest stablecoin by market capitalization, according to <a href="https://www.theblock.co/data/stablecoins/usd-pegged"><span class="s3">data</span></a> from The Block Research team.</span></p>\r\n<p>Tether said it "collaborates with more than 120 law enforcement agencies from 40 different countries," in a statement emailed to The Block.</p>\r\n<p class="p1"><span class="s1">"With Tether, every action is online, every action is traceable, every asset can be seized and every criminal can be caught. We work with law enforcement to do exactly that," Tether said.</span></p>\r\n<h2 class="p1"><span class="s1">Questions</span></h2>\r\n<p class="p1"><span class="s1">Warren and Marshall asked the officials what more authorities they need to stop Tether and other crypto from being traded through Garantex and other sanctioned entities. They also asked how often the agencies met to talk about crypto and national security since the attack on Israel on Oct. 7. They asked for a response by May 17.</span></p>\r\n<p class="p1"><span class="s1">Warren and Marshall also notably asked about Treasury's letter to Congress in November asking for more <a href="https://www.theblock.co/post/265227/u-s-treasurys-wally-adeyemo-calls-for-more-authority-to-go-after-bad-actors-in-crypto"><span class="s2">authority</span></a> to go after illicit actors in the digital asset industry. Deputy Treasury Secretary Wally Adeyemo called on Congress last year to create a secondary sanctions regime and said </span><span class="s5">"dollar-backed stablecoin providers" that are outside the U.S. should not be able to use U.S. currency without putting in place procedures to block terrorists from taking advantage of their platform.</span></p><br /><span class="copyright"><p>Disclaimer: The Block is an independent media outlet that delivers news, research, and data. As of November 2023, Foresight Ventures is a majority investor of The Block. Foresight Ventures invests in <a href="https://www.foresightventures.com/portfolio">other companies</a> in the crypto space. Crypto exchange Bitget is an anchor LP for Foresight Ventures. The Block continues to operate independently to deliver objective, impactful, and timely information about the crypto industry. Here are our current <a href="https://www.theblock.co/financial-disclosures">financial disclosures</a>.</p>\n<p>© 2023 The Block. All Rights Reserved. This article is provided for informational purposes only. It is not offered or intended to be used as legal, tax, investment, financial, or other advice.</p>\n</span>