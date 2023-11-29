U.S. Treasury's Wally Adeyemo calls for more authority to go after bad actors in crypto

The U.S. Treasury Department is asking Congress to give it more authority to go after illicit actors in the digital asset industry, a top official said on Wednesday.

The Treasury Department sent recommendations to lawmakers, including one for new sanctions tools, according to prepared remarks from Deputy Treasury Secretary Wally Adeyemo ahead of the Blockchain Association's Policy Summit.

"We are calling on Congress to create a secondary sanction regime that will not only cut off a firm from the U.S. financial system, but will also expose any firm that continues to do business with the sanctioned entity to being cut off from the U.S. financial system," Adeyemo said. "This is a significant tool we do not request lightly. But we need to do everything in our power to make sure that groups like Hamas are not able to find safe haven within the digital asset ecosystem."

Crypto's use in terrorist financing has been at the forefront of discussions involving Hamas's fundraising efforts in Washington. Both Republicans and Democrats have recently penned letters to Biden and the Justice Department raising concerns about crypto's use in financing terrorism as well as asking federal prosecutors to "carefully evaluate the extent to which Binance and Tether are providing material support and resources to support terrorism."

Adeyemo also said "dollar-backed stablecoin providers" that are outside the U.S. should not be able to use U.S. currency without putting in place procedures to block terrorists from taking advantage of their platform.

Track records

Adeyemo's comments come a week after the U.S. Department of Justice settled a case with the world's largest crypto exchange Binance, which probed into alleged money laundering, fraud and sanctions violations. The crypto exchange will pay a $4.3 billion fine, marking one of the largest corporate settlements in U.S. history.

"Over several years, Binance allowed itself to be used by the perpetrators of child sexual abuse, illegal narcotics trafficking, and terrorism, across more than 100,000 transactions," Adeyemo said. "Groups like Hamas, Al Qaeda, and ISIS conducted these transactions.”

Adeyemo had a strong a message for the crypto industry in his prepared remarks.

"I want to directly address those within the digital asset industry who believe they are above the law, those that willfully turn a blind eye to the law, and those that promote assets and services that aid criminals, terrorists, and rogue states," Adeyemo said. "My message is simple: We will find you and hold you accountable."

North Korea sanctions

The Treasury's Office of Foreign Assets Control also announced sanctions on Wednesday against a virtual currency mixer called Sinbad.io and said it was used by the Democratic People's of Korea to launder stolen crypto.

"The Treasury Department and its U.S. government partners stand ready to deploy all tools at their disposal to prevent virtual currency mixers, like Sinbad, from facilitating illicit activities. While we encourage responsible innovation in the digital asset ecosystem, we will not hesitate to take action against illicit actors," Adeyemo said in a statement.

Sinbad helped launder millions of dollars in stolen crypto and is a preferred mixer for the North Korea affiliated Lazarus Group, according to OFAC.