<p>Decentralized lending platform Aave might soon vote on whether or not to turn on a 'fee switch' and distribute fees to holders, according to a post on X from Aave Chan Initiative founder Marc Zeller. </p>\r\n<p>"Temp check to activate 'fee switch' next week," <a href="https://x.com/lemiscate/status/1776638305540476992">said</a> Zeller, after noting that Aave DAO's current net profits sum to about $60 million per year, reflecting five years of operational costs. </p>\r\n<p>Zeller had previously teased the idea of activating fees for Aave stakers in another post on X. "A new version of the safety module will propose to the governance to distribute fees to stakers," he <a href="https://x.com/lemiscate/status/1768934851338469608">wrote</a> on Mar. 16. </p>\r\n<p>Aave DAO recently <a href="https://www.theblock.co/post/274473/aave-dao-approves-staking-initiative-and-plans-to-improve-ghos-peg-stability">approved changes</a> to staking fees for its stablecoin GHO in an attempt to stabilize the token's peg. </p>\r\n<p>If Aave DAO chooses to activate fees, they'd be following in the footsteps of decentralized stablecoin protocol Frax Finance, which recently <a href="https://snapshot.org/#/frax.eth/proposal/0x9ec68015d6f6fd185f600a255e494f4ff926bbdd9b268f4bd712983a6e68fb5a">voted</a> in favor of a proposal to <a href="https://www.theblock.co/post/284061/decentralized-stablecoin-project-frax-finance-moves-forward-in-reinstating-protocol-fee-switch">reimplement its own fee switch</a>. Meanwhile, decentralized exchange Uniswap is in the final stages of preparation for its own fee switch proposal, <a href="https://gov.uniswap.org/t/temperature-check-activate-uniswap-protocol-governance/22936/86">expected to come in mid-April</a> following a successful temperature check. </p><br /><span class="copyright"><p>Disclaimer: The Block is an independent media outlet that delivers news, research, and data. As of November 2023, Foresight Ventures is a majority investor of The Block. Foresight Ventures invests in <a href="https://www.foresightventures.com/portfolio">other companies</a> in the crypto space. Crypto exchange Bitget is an anchor LP for Foresight Ventures. The Block continues to operate independently to deliver objective, impactful, and timely information about the crypto industry. Here are our current <a href="https://www.theblock.co/financial-disclosures">financial disclosures</a>.</p>\n<p>© 2023 The Block. All Rights Reserved. This article is provided for informational purposes only. It is not offered or intended to be used as legal, tax, investment, financial, or other advice.</p>\n</span>