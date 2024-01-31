·
All assets / Ondo

Ondo (ONDO) USD Price

USD
USD
EUR
GBP
JPY
$0.20
-$0.0075 (-3.53%)
Market stats
Market cap
Market cap: the token’s price multiplied by its circulating supply.
$294.3M
Circulating supply
Circulating supply: the number of tokens released on the network and made available.
1.4B
Volume (24h)
Volume (24h): the trading volume of the token over the last 24 hours.
$66.9M
All time high
All time high: the highest price that the cryptocurrency has traded at.
$0.31
FDV
FDV: the fully diluted valuation is the price multiplied by the total supply.
$2B
Total supply
Total supply: the full amount of tokens on the network, including those that have not yet been released.
10B
About Ondo

Ondo Price Data

Ondo (ONDO) currently has a price of $0.20 and is down -3.53% over the last 24 hours. The cryptocurrency is ranked 175 with a market cap of $294.3M. Over the last 24 hours, it saw $66.9M of trading volume. The token has a circulating supply of 1.4B tokens out of a total supply of 10B tokens.

Ondo Finance operates as a blockchain-based financial system, offering users access to tokenized forms of tangible assets. This decentralized finance platform enables investors to engage with institutional-quality securities rooted in the U.S. market.


Disclaimer: The "About" content was generated with the use of AI.

© 2023 The Block. All Rights Reserved. This article is provided for informational purposes only. It is not offered or intended to be used as legal, tax, investment, financial, or other advice.

