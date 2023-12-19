About Beam

Beam Price Data

Beam (BEAM) currently has a price of $0.020 and is up 8.88% over the last 24 hours. The cryptocurrency is ranked 73 with a market cap of $949.3M. Over the last 24 hours, it saw $30.9M of trading volume. The token has a circulating supply of 47.8B tokens out of a total supply of 62.6B tokens.

BEAM is a gaming-focused crypto token launched by Merit Circle DAO, a decentralized autonomous organization dedicated to the play-to-earn (P2E) gaming sector. The token is specifically designed to facilitate transactions and interactions within the gaming ecosystems supported by Merit Circle. As a utility token, BEAM plays a crucial role in enabling players to buy, sell, or trade in-game assets, participate in P2E mechanisms, and access unique features across various games.

Central to Beam's technological framework is the Beam SDK, a multifaceted software development kit. This toolkit provides a comprehensive set of resources for game developers, enabling them to integrate blockchain features into their games.