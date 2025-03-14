Su Zhu is an advisor to Ox.fun, a crypto derivatives exchange that was launched in January 2024. The platform is designed as a gamified trading platform and it spawned out of a failed venture with CoinFlex called OPNX.

Ox.fun has faced several allegations and disputes. For instance, there was a dispute with JefeDAO, where OX.FUN was accused of freezing funds and allegedly requesting social media promotion in exchange for the return of the funds. OX.FUN has denied claims of insolvency, labeling them as "coordinated FUD," and has asserted that all withdrawals are processing normally.

Zhu is also the co-founder of Three Arrows Capital (3AC), a now-defunct cryptocurrency hedge fund. Three Arrows Capital was once one of the largest hedge funds in the crypto space, managing around $10 billion in assets. However, the fund filed for bankruptcy in July 2022 following the collapse of the Terra ecosystem and the subsequent turmoil in the crypto markets. The fund reportedly owes creditors over $3.5 billion.

In September 2023, Su Zhu was arrested in Singapore for failing to comply with a liquidation investigation related to the bankruptcy of 3AC. He was sentenced to four months in prison but was released early in December 2023 after serving two-thirds of his sentence under house arrest. His legal troubles stemmed from not cooperating with the liquidation efforts and failing to provide necessary information to the liquidators.

Before establishing Three Arrows Capital, Zhu held roles in traditional finance, having worked as a derivatives trader at Credit Suisse and Deutsche Bank. His background in finance, particularly in derivatives trading, has informed his approach to cryptocurrency investment and risk management.