Tarun Chitra is the founder and CEO of Gauntlet Network, a platform that provides risk modeling and performance optimization solutions for decentralized finance (DeFi) protocols. Gauntlet helps crypto developers forecast security risks, governance issues, and consensus mechanism challenges.

Chitra has a background in quantitative research and development, having worked at D.E. Shaw Research and Vatic Labs before founding Gauntlet. He is also a managing partner at Robot Ventures, a firm that invests in various DeFi companies. Chitra has been involved in the crypto industry since at least 2018, focusing on creating tools that allow developers to better manage risk in their projects.