All assets / Volatility Shares Solana ETF Price

Volatility Shares Solana ETF (SOLZ) USD Price

$14.040
$0.87 (6.61%)
SOLZ Market stats

Aum
Aum: assets under management.
$5M
1D FLOWS
1D FLOWS: value depicting yesterday's ETF inflows/outflows
700k
Volume (24h)
Volume (24h): trading volume of the ETF during the last trading day
$2.5M
Issuer
Issuer: organization that issued the ETF.
Volatility Shares
Custodian
Custodian: organization that holds, protects and manages the ETF's operations.
Fee
Fee: expenses that the ETF issuer passes onto the investors.
0.95%

About Volatility Shares Solana ETF

Volatility Shares Solana ETF Prospectus Link

Volatility Shares is a financial firm specializing in innovative exchange-traded products, particularly those focused on digital assets and derivatives. Their Solana ETF (SOLZ) provides investors with exposure to Solana’s price movements through futures contracts, allowing for traditional market access without the need for direct crypto custody. SOLZ is designed for those seeking regulated exposure to Solana’s growth potential while navigating the volatility of the crypto market with a familiar investment structure.


© 2025 The Block. All Rights Reserved. This article is provided for informational purposes only. It is not offered or intended to be used as legal, tax, investment, financial, or other advice.

