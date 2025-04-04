Hiring in crypto is hard – Campus by The Block makes it easy. Try it for free today.

All assets / Volatility Shares 2x Solana ETF Price

Volatility Shares 2x Solana ETF (SOLT) USD Price

$11.91
$1.33 (12.54%)
Chart by TradingView

SOLT Market stats

Aum
Aum: assets under management.
$6.4M
1D FLOWS
1D FLOWS: value depicting yesterday's ETF inflows/outflows
500k
Volume (24h)
Volume (24h): trading volume of the ETF during the last trading day
$2.3M
Issuer
Issuer: organization that issued the ETF.
Volatility Shares
Custodian
Custodian: organization that holds, protects and manages the ETF's operations.
Fee
Fee: expenses that the ETF issuer passes onto the investors.
1.85%

About Volatility Shares 2x Solana ETF

Volatility Shares 2x Solana ETF Prospectus Link

Volatility Shares is a financial firm specializing in innovative exchange-traded products, particularly those focused on digital assets and derivatives. Their 2x Solana ETF (SOLT) provides sophisticated investors with twice the daily exposure to Solana's price movements through futures contracts, allowing for amplified returns without the complexities of direct cryptocurrency ownership. SOLT is designed for tactical traders who understand the amplified risks associated with leveraged exposure and seek to capitalize on Solana's growth potential within a regulated investment framework.


© 2025 The Block. All Rights Reserved. This article is provided for informational purposes only. It is not offered or intended to be used as legal, tax, investment, financial, or other advice.

