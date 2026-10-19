Strive scoops up another 1,223 bitcoin for $100 million as total holdings reach 36,818 BTC

Bitcoin treasury company Strive Strive, Inc. (ASST) increased its Bitcoin (BTC) holdings by 1,223 BTC between Oct. 14 and Oct. 16, bringing its total treasury to 36,818 BTC, according to an 8-K filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission on Monday.

The latest purchase adds to the 2,822 BTC it acquired for $235 million last Monday and Tuesday, or 4,045 BTC in total last week, and extends its position as the fourth-largest publicly traded corporate bitcoin holder. Strategy, Metaplanet, Twenty One, and MARA make up the rest of the top five, with 848,517 BTC, 44,000 BTC, 43,514 BTC, and 35,577 BTC, respectively, per Bitcoin Treasuries data.

Following a series of high-value acquisitions in recent weeks, often outpacing segment leader Strategy, Strive is closing in on CEO Matt Cole's vision of ending the year as the second-largest public bitcoin holder. The firm would need to acquire an average of around 700 BTC per week to surpass Metaplanet's current stash.

Strive's cash position and preferred stock financing

Strive ended Oct. 16 with $317.5 million in cash and cash equivalents, up from $310.3 million a week earlier, according to the filing. Its Class A shares outstanding increased by approximately 13.7 million to 114.8 million over the same period.

The company also reported that all its traditional warrants had either been exercised or expired. Exercises earlier in the week brought in approximately $369.2 million, while the remaining warrants expired on Oct. 13.

Strive continues to hold 505,000 shares of Strategy's STRC preferred stock, valued at $49.3 million as of Oct. 16. Its own SATA preferred shares outstanding remained unchanged at approximately 14 million.

Separately, Strive priced a new offering of 7 million SATS preferred shares on Oct. 15, expecting to raise approximately $630 million before expenses. The offering is scheduled to settle on Oct. 20, subject to customary closing conditions.