Binance sees $3.64 billion in net outflows after reopening withdrawals following record hack

Binance recorded about $3.64 billion in net outflows in the first nine and a half hours after it began restoring withdrawals on Sunday, following Thursday's $6.3 billion hack, the exchange said.

Binance processed $4.65 billion in withdrawals and $1.01 billion in deposits between 1 a.m. and 10:30 a.m. ET, the world's largest crypto exchange said on X. It put the net outflow at 2.1% of its $171 billion in assets under management, based on its latest proof-of-reserves data from Oct. 28.

Withdrawal volumes have declined and are "stabilising as expected" after an initial spike, while deposit volumes "have remained substantial," according to Binance. The exchange began restoring withdrawals in phases at 1 a.m. ET and reopened all 15 networks and assets in its first phase by 7:36 a.m. ET.

Binance is still testing the remaining networks and assets, which include Cardano, Chainlink, Hyperliquid, Litecoin and NEAR, according to its status page. As of 11:22 a.m. ET, the page showed withdrawals suspended for 531 of the 552 coins listed, with 14 others, including bitcoin and ether, partly restored.

Binance saw $4.05 billion in net outflows over 24 hours as of 11:37 a.m. ET, according to DefiLlama, which tracks $131.1 billion in assets across the exchange's wallets. The next 10 largest exchanges by assets that DefiLlama tracks saw about $368 million in combined net inflows over the same period, led by OKX at $316.8 million.

Bitfinex and Gate posted net outflows of $106.3 million and $34.5 million, respectively. DefiLlama does not track Coinbase or Kraken, but bitcoin balances on the two exchanges rose by about 984 BTC and 1,422 BTC over 24 hours, while Binance's fell by about 19,289 BTC, according to CoinGlass.

Attackers drained about $6.3 billion from Binance's hot wallets on Thursday in the largest crypto hack on record, leading the exchange to temporarily suspend withdrawals. The FBI attributed the theft to North Korea's TraderTraitor hacking group on Saturday.

Binance now processes withdrawals from newly generated wallets added to its proof-of-reserves list. It said an updated reserves report, which will be based on an Oct. 31 snapshot and computed with zero-knowledge proofs, is projected to be released on Monday.

Binance co-CEO Richard Teng said on Saturday the exchange had replenished 90% of the stolen assets and would cover the rest. Binance said on Friday it had readied $6.34 billion to cover losses from the hack.