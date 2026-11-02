Strive inches closer to becoming second-largest public bitcoin holder after latest $10 million buy

Bitcoin treasury company Strive Strive, Inc. (ASST) bought another 124 Bitcoin (BTC) between Oct. 24 and Oct. 30, bringing its total treasury to 43,124 BTC, according to a Monday filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

The acquisition represents a slowdown compared to Strive's prior buys in recent weeks, picking up around $1.25 billion worth of the largest cryptocurrency in October alone. Nevertheless, it is inching closer to CEO Matt Cole's long-stated aim of becoming the second-largest public bitcoin holder by year-end. At current holdings, it would need to acquire fewer than 100 BTC per week for the rest of 2026 to overtake Metaplanet, assuming the Japanese company makes no further purchases.

Strategy continues to dominate the rankings with 849,327 BTC, while Metaplanet, Twenty One, and MARA make up the rest of the top five, with 44,000 BTC, 43,514 BTC, and 35,577 BTC, respectively, per Bitcoin Treasuries data. Strive currently sits in fourth place.

Strive taps $1 billion SATS offering for first time

Strive ended Oct. 30 with $490.4 million in cash and cash equivalents, down $14 million from a week earlier, according to its latest SEC filing. In a separate post on X, Cole said the company funded most of its latest bitcoin purchases with existing cash and also used its SATS preferred stock at-the-market offering program for the first time.

Strive launched the program on Oct. 26, allowing it to sell up to $1 billion of SATS preferred shares to fund additional bitcoin purchases and other corporate expenses.

Strive also continues to hold 505,000 shares of Strategy's STRC preferred stock, valued at approximately $50.1 million as of Oct. 30. Its SATA preferred shares outstanding remained unchanged at just over 14 million.