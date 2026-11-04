Schroders launches tokenized emerging markets debt fund on Solana with Centrifuge

Centrifuge has launched a tokenized emerging markets debt fund managed by Schroders on the Solana blockchain, marking the $1 trillion-plus asset manager's first deployment on the network.

The fund, Schroder International Selection Fund Emerging Market Bond, provides onchain exposure to Schroders' actively managed emerging markets debt strategy, which spans sovereign, corporate, and local-currency investments.

The launch expands tokenized real-world assets beyond cash and short-term government securities into more complex, actively managed investment strategies.

Schroders' operations chief Marita McGinley called the launch "further evidence of our commitment to developing world-class investment solutions that meet the evolving needs of investors in the digital age."

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This marks the latest institutional asset manager moving traditional investment products onchain. New York Life Investment Management partnered with Centrifuge to launch a tokenized high-yield corporate bond fund. Coinbase called on Centrifuge to tokenize ETFs, credit funds, and structured products on Base, building on prior strategic investment with the exchange.

"Emerging markets debt is an asset class where experience, local insight and active management are particularly important," said John Mensack, Senior Investment Director, Fixed Income, Schroders. "As the digital financial ecosystem develops, we also recognise the importance of bringing relevant emerging markets debt opportunities onchain, helping to make the asset class more accessible and fit for the future."