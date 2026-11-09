Securitize shares surge 12% in after-hours trading on Q3 results and River One acquisition agreement

Asset tokenization firm Securitize's NYSE-listed stock Securitize Corp. (SECZ) rose significantly after markets closed on Monday following the announcement of its third-quarter results and its acquisition arrangement with River One.

Securitize reported 13% year-over-year growth in Q3 revenue to $18.6 million, compared with a 5% year-over-year decline to $14.4 million in the second quarter.

The company posted a net loss of $66.3 million, which translates into a net loss per diluted share of $0.41. Around 90% of its net loss primarily came from non-cash expenses and accounting changes associated with its business combination and public listing, Securitize said.

Average tokenized assets rose 39% from a year ago to $5 billion, hitting an internal record. The firm's board of directors also authorized a $50 million share repurchase program.

Securitize's shares, which closed Monday at $6.97, surged 12.20% in after-hours trading to $7.82.

River One acquisition

Meanwhile, Securitize announced on the same day that it has entered into a definitive agreement to acquire the credit infrastructure company, which is developing technology to connect stablecoin capital with traditional lending markets.

The acquisition is expected to add a new layer of financing to Securitize, enabling the platform to offer asset-backed lending alongside its existing tokenized asset offerings. The transaction is expected to close in the fourth quarter.

"By combining Securitize's tokenization infrastructure with River One's warehouse financing technology, the companies aim to enable institutions to bring financial assets onchain and access financing against those assets through an integrated platform," Securitize wrote in a press release, further explaining that the transaction allows the firm to enter the $6 trillion global private asset-backed finance market.

Stablecoin capital

Founded in 2025, River One was incubated by Framework Ventures and is backed by both Framework Ventures and Maple Finance. It specializes in warehouse financing backed by portfolios of income-generating assets, including loans, receivables, and other collateral.

River One is establishing ties with capital providers in the stablecoin ecosystem to finance high-quality, income-generating assets. In practice, it uses stablecoin capital to fund the facilities on the back end while borrowers draw and repay in ordinary dollars, so the crypto layer stays mostly invisible to them. This is to maintain traditional credit underwriting standards and legal protections while using blockchain to improve financing efficiency.

"River One brings a talented team, deep expertise in asset-backed financing and blockchain technology that will allow us to participate in asset origination and lending markets," said Carlos Domingo, Chairman and CEO of Securitize. "This opens up a significant new addressable market for Securitize, with opportunities for higher-value services, additional revenue streams and greater monetization across our platform."