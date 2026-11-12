DTCC plans to bring tokenized securities to Solana in second half of 2027

The Depository Trust & Clearing Corporation announced Thursday it plans to bring tokenized versions of eligible securities held by its Depository Trust Company subsidiary to Solana Solana (SOL) in the second half of 2027, connecting its DTCC Tokenization Service to the Layer 1 blockchain.

The service went live on Oct. 28, initially on Canton Network and DTCC's private Besu network. Eligible users can convert their securities into tokenized versions and back again, with delivery to digital wallets of their choice. DTCC said at launch that it planned to add further blockchain networks next year.

"DTC-tokenized assets made available on Solana – and all blockchain networks integrated with the service – will retain the same investor protections, ownership rights and regulatory safeguards that apply to traditionally held securities," Brian Steele, president of DTCC Clearing & Securities Services, said in the announcement.

From production trades to launch

DTC received a Securities and Exchange Commission no-action letter last December for the tokenization service, allowing DTC to tokenize Russell 1000 stocks, major U.S. equity index exchange-traded funds, and U.S. Treasury bills, bonds, and notes.

DTCC's first limited production trades of tokenized stocks and Treasurys began in July on Canton and Besu, with JPMorgan tokenizing part of its Invesco QQQ Trust holdings held at DTCC in the trial. The bank retained the ability to convert them back to traditional shares.

DTCC named 20 participants that had signed agreements to use the service at its October launch, including Bank of America, Citi, JPMorgan, Morgan Stanley, and UBS. DTCC said its depository subsidiary provided custody and asset servicing for $114 trillion in securities in 2025.