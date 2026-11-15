Luxor hit by AI-enabled attack that redirected client hashrate, says vulnerability patched

Luxor Technology, a bitcoin mining-focused infrastructure firm, said it suffered an AI-enabled attack over the weekend and has since patched the vulnerability.

In a series of posts on X, Luxor said it detected unauthorized redirects of hashrate through its Commander fleet-management software on Saturday. Its on-call engineering team patched the vulnerability within two hours and began restoring affected machines to their original pool settings.

The company said the incident affected over a dozen client accounts, but no data was leaked or exfiltrated. It plans to fully compensate affected clients for the redirected hashrate.

Luxor noted that Commander is currently operating normally and users do not need to take any further action. The team added that the issue was isolated to Commander and no other services were affected.

"At this moment, anyone running any sort of substantial business, especially in crypto, is inundated with AI-enabled attacks," Luxor CEO Nick Hansen said in a post on X. "We have taken a very proactive approach. We acquired our own baremetal GPUs to run our own abliterated models and have made huge strides in our security posture."

The Block has reached out to Luxor for further comment.

AI expansion

The security breach came after Luxor raised $16 million last month in a strategic funding round led by CMT Digital, with participation from Canaan, MicroBT, Halo, and Steelhead, among others.

The company's bitcoin Bitcoin (BTC) business spans a mining pool, ASIC firmware, software for running mining rigs, hardware trading, and energy services. In September, it announced Luxor AI, extending its bitcoin mining infrastructure into the AI and high-performance computing market.