Polygon adds Solana to payment stack linking bank accounts, crypto and payouts

Polygon Labs has added Solana to its Open Money Stack, bringing the network into a payments platform that connects bank accounts with crypto transfers and payouts. The move comes a week after Solana activated its Alpenglow consensus upgrade, which cut transaction finality from about 12.8 seconds to 150 milliseconds.

Businesses can use a single integration to bring money in from bank accounts, move funds across blockchains and pay recipients, Polygon said in a statement shared with The Block.

According to the statement, Kira is among the first customers using the Solana integration. The company helps clients move between dollars and stablecoins, send payments through banking rails and pay suppliers abroad.

"We already use Solana to move stablecoins, and working with Polygon helps us turn those transfers into dollars in our clients' bank accounts when they need to pay suppliers," Kira CEO Edrizio De La Cruz said in the statement.

The stack connects Solana with other networks as well, including Polygon, Ethereum and TRON, which was added earlier this month. Businesses can also use it to provide customer accounts and wallets, convert funds and route payments to supported bank accounts, cards, cash services, and crypto wallets, according to Polygon.

Stablecoins surge

The integration comes as USD-pegged stablecoins continue to surge in volume and usage, with the total supply now approaching $290 billion, per The Block's data dashboard. Tether's USDT leads with over $182 billion, followed by Circle's USDC at nearly $76 billion.

Solana Foundation Chief Product Officer Vibhu Norby said the network had processed more than $5.5 trillion in stablecoin volume in 2026.

"As that activity grows, connecting Solana to bank accounts, wallets and global payout networks allows businesses to deliver stablecoin payments to more customers and markets," Norby said. "Polygon Open Money Stack provides another path for businesses to access these capabilities, complementing the infrastructure and payment solutions already available across the Solana ecosystem."

Polygon earlier this month completed its acquisition of Coinme, which brought money transmission licenses and exemptions covering 48 U.S. states.