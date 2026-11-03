Ethereum Layer 2 Aztec gets Tierra V6 upgrade to support faster private apps

Aztec Foundation, the team behind the privacy-focused Ethereum Layer 2 network Aztec, has launched Tierra, its Alpha V6 network upgrade, to fix security issues and make private transaction proofs faster.

The upgrade resolves vulnerabilities found in earlier versions, including a critical issue in V5, the foundation said. It also adds a new AI-based system for security testing.

When asked why the critical issue wasn't fixed sooner, an Aztec spokesperson said the fix required the whole network to move to a new version.

"Because Aztec is a decentralized network, if a critical vulnerability is discovered, the entire network must upgrade to the new version to implement the fix," the spokesperson told The Block.

Aztec has no central operator that can make the change on its own, the spokesperson said, adding that there are plans to make future upgrades faster if vulnerabilities are discovered.

Aztec said its network has more than 3,000 validators, no centralized sequencer, and no privileged viewing keys.

Aztec Tierra (Alpha V6) upgrade

Besides the security fixes, Tierra makes private transaction proofs twice as fast, taking one second to generate on a native device, according to the foundation.

Messages from Ethereum can now reach Aztec in as little as 12 seconds, compared with an average of two minutes before, the foundation said, noting that the change speeds up deposits and other transactions between the networks.

"Aztec Tierra delivers a stronger, more secure foundation for applications that no single company or institution can control," Zac Williamson, co-founder and CEO of the Aztec Foundation, said in a statement. "Privacy shouldn't be something you have to request or trust someone else to protect. It should be built into the network."

Developers on Aztec can choose which functions of their apps are private and which are public, the foundation said, adding that private functions run and generate proofs on the user's device, while public functions run on the network.

Private apps on Aztec

The upgrade comes shortly after Aztec Labs relaunched zk.money, a self-custodial wallet for private crypto payments, three years after discontinuing the original product.

"With Aztec Tierra and zk.money, users can deposit directly from any Ethereum wallet and make lightning-fast private transactions without complicated bridging workflows," Joe Andrews, co-founder and CEO of Aztec Labs, said in a statement.

Other apps launching or preparing to launch include Galactica for private AI inference, Nemi for private perpetuals trading, and the private browser wallet Nulo, according to the announcement.

Xochi supports private intents and trading, while Nyx lets users make private payments to any Ethereum wallet. Olla offers liquid staking for the Aztec token.

Rolling Chat, a private message board based on Ethereum co-founder Vitalik Buterin's Aztec experiments, is also on the list.

Aztec also introduced a new brand and website alongside Tierra, describing its aim as becoming the platform for "unstoppable private apps."