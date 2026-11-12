Ethlabs proposes advancing Ethereum's post-quantum to 2027, citing AI acceleration

Ethlabs proposed bringing forward Ethereum's Ethereum (ETH) post-quantum upgrade to 2027, arguing that accelerating quantum timelines makes earlier action necessary.

In a post on the Ethereum Magicians forum, Ethlabs said the upgrade — which it calls "pqai27" — is needed because AI is accelerating the timelines for quantum and cryptographic risks, while also creating an opportunity for Ethereum to lock in its position as a credible decentralized root of trust.

Ethlabs noted that the U.S. government moved its quantum risk goal from 2035 to 2030 and that Google now aims to be post-quantum by 2029. The Ethereum Foundation previously established December 2029 for Ethereum's full post-quantum readiness.

"Being post-quantum is not enough; we intend on being post-AI too," Ethlabs wrote. It defined post-AI as cryptography that rests on as few assumptions as possible, and clients hardened against frontier models that find bugs at scale, using formal verification and Ethereum's client diversity.

It also pointed to AI solving hundreds of open mathematics problems and finding roughly 1,000 vulnerabilities in Linux, noting that "the security of our cryptography is itself an open maths problem."

"You don't have to believe in any single one of these threats," Ethlabs said. "What has changed is that it has become much harder to reason when any of them will arrive. Even at today's levels, AI is accelerating all of them."

It distinguished two levels of readiness for 2027: "pqai-ready," where consensus is post-quantum, and users have a post-quantum route for their accounts while the network continues at scaled capacity, and "pqai-scaled," in which the network operates at full capacity with post-quantum transactions and data availability.

Opportunities

Moving the target timeline to 2027 will "future-proof" Ethereum's position as "the credible decentralized root of trust" for the global economy, the proposal said, adding that its resilience against AI-led uncertainty will be Ethereum's next killer feature.

"With attacks on software taking off, security and uptime will be more in demand than ever," the proposal said. "Now is the cheapest time to commit. A pivot later, when we are deep into shipping the currently planned fork, would be far more costly than today."

Ethlabs said Ethereum already has a clear technical path, built around hash-function-based cryptography with minimal assumptions, years of prior research, a dedicated post-quantum team, and embedded formal verification practices.

To meet the 2027 target, Ethlabs said upcoming hard forks, including Hegotá, should be reassessed so that anything not on the critical path to post-quantum and post-AI readiness is reconsidered. The group stated it will withdraw quick slots, a proposal to make the network's block production faster, from Hegotá and dedicate its resources to pqai27.

"We don't take this decision lightly," it wrote. "We pushed for quick slots because our survey showed that the community clearly wants them, and we are ready to defend this decision to the people who trusted us to deliver them."

Founded by former Ethereum Foundation researchers, Ethlabs launched earlier this year as a nonprofit organization for Ethereum research and development.