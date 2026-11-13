TRM Labs launches new service to help police seize stolen crypto in minutes

TRM Labs has launched Beacon Concierge, a managed service that enables any verified law enforcement agency to work with exchanges and stablecoin issuers to interdict and seize illicit cryptocurrency funds on any chain in any asset.

According to TRM's Thursday release, the company pointed out that many law enforcement agencies lack direct relationships or the capacity to package requests correctly and act while funds remain in motion. In large incidents, stolen funds have been split across thousands of transactions within days.

The new service is built on the Beacon Network, which TRM Labs launched in August 2025. The network has more than 200 members covering 80% of crypto trading volume. When flagged funds reach a member, the average time to action is measured in minutes, the press release said.

TRM said Beacon Concierge has already supported 15 cases for 14 agencies in 10 countries, with more than $35 million frozen. More than $200 million has been interdicted with Beacon members to date, the company added.

The company's own investigators assist agencies by tracing funds, preparing evidence packages, flagging addresses in the network, and supporting requests for freeze and seizure. Stablecoin issuers can freeze funds on-chain.

"Criminals move quickly, and the agencies pursuing them need a clear path to the issuers who can act," said Esteban Castaño, CEO and co-founder of TRM Labs. "Beacon Concierge puts our investigators, our tracing and the Beacon Network behind every verified agency, so more cases can move from first lead to issuer action."

Responding to Binance hack

TRM cited the Beacon Network's response to the Binance exploit as an illustration of the scale involved.

The network has labeled more than 26,000 addresses across 14 blockchains, traced more than 67,000 transfers and links, including over 1,050 cross-chain swaps. TRM said the network followed funds from 59 origin addresses an average of 10 hops and as far as 71.

Network members flagged 39% of the addresses, while Beacon identified the other 61% automatically from those flags. The network delivered more than 45,000 alerts to participating platforms, the company added.

"The Binance hack shows why cross-chain and multi-asset coordination is more important than ever," TRM said. "No investigator could have followed every branch by hand. Beacon Concierge is built so that any agency, not only those with a large team and an existing issuer relationship, can put that kind of coverage behind a case."

An agency can join the network with a single verification process, TRM said. The company will handle tracing, evidence packaging, flagging, and routing, while prioritizing the cases by severity.

Accelerating developments in AI are enabling attackers to launch more sophisticated cyberattacks at scale, especially as they utilize the technology to find vulnerabilities undetected by humans. DefiLlama data shows $8.78 billion has been lost across 341 crypto hacks and exploits year-to-date, led by a $6.36 billion breach at Binance.