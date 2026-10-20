Ethereum staking hits record as yields fall and Solana activity grows: Bitwise

Ethereum and Solana staking reached records in Q3, but yields fell as newly issued tokens continued to fund most rewards.

By Kyle BairdEdited by Jason Shubnell
EcosystemsOctober 20, 2026, 12:31PM EDT
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Ethereum staking hits record as yields fall and Solana activity grows: Bitwise

Quick Take

  • Ethereum staking inflows reached 7.96 million ETH in the first nine months of 2026.
  • Solana’s transaction fees rose to $76 million in the third quarter, while Ethereum’s fell to roughly $41 million.

Ethereum staking hit a new record in the third quarter of 2026, but investors found themselves earning smaller yields as rewards were spread across a wider pool of staked ETH.

According to Bitwise's latest quarterly staking report, 43.8 million ETH, which is nearly 36% of the total supply, was locked into staking at the end of September. At the same time, annualized staking yields averaged 2.63%, down from 2.81% in the prior quarter.

"As more ETH is staked, rewards are distributed across a larger pool, reducing the yield earned on each ETH," the researchers wrote.

Staked Ethereum QoQ. Source: Bitwise

Institutional staking drives Ethereum inflows

Ethereum recorded net staking inflows of just under 2 million ETH in the third quarter, its sixth consecutive quarter of positive flows.

Institutional staking has been a big driver of these flows. Bitwise pointed to Bitmine, the leading Ethereum treasury company led by Tom Lee, whose staking rose more than 1,000% from 410,000 ETH in December to 5.07 million ETH as of Sept. 27.

Newly issued ETH accounted for more than 96% of Ethereum's staking yield, leaving the rest to come from transaction tips and revenue from ordering transactions (MEV).

In the same period, Ethereum network revenue fell to roughly $40.6 million from $63 million in the second quarter.

Solana staking hits record 69% of supply

Solana's active staking numbers also hit a record, climbing to 440.5 million SOL, totaling 69% of the total supply. Similar to Ethereum, gross staking yields fell around 6%, with newly issued tokens making up 90% of returns.

The network recorded 14.2 billion transactions, up 45% from the second quarter, while average transaction costs stayed mostly flat.

Solana Non-Vote Transactions. Source: Bitwise

Transaction fees jumped 49% to $76 million, driven mostly by memecoin trading. Tokenized equities trading volume climbed 45% to more than $6.9 billion.

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