Visa adds Monad to stablecoin settlement network options

Payments company Visa has added the Monad blockchain network as an option to its stablecoin settlement program, allowing participating issuers and acquirers to settle through the network.

Monad joins a number of blockchains Visa already supports for the program, including Avalanche, Ethereum, Solana, Stellar, Circle's Arc, Base, Canton, Polygon and Tempo. Visa announced support for the latter five in April.

Blockchain settlement allows funds to move on weekends and holidays as well, compared with traditional card settlement, which runs on a five-business-day banking schedule, the Monad Foundation said.

"Our goal is to give our partners the flexibility to settle on the blockchain networks that best meet their needs," Dan Roesbery, Visa's vice president of global onchain partnerships and GTM, said in a statement. "Adding support for Monad expands the options available to our partners and is another step toward building a multi-chain settlement infrastructure for stablecoin-enabled payments."

Visa reported an annualized stablecoin settlement run rate of $20 billion as of September 2026, up more than 15x year over year. It also had more than 225 stablecoin-linked card programs live globally.

Monad's Private Settlement plans

Monad is developing a privacy feature for institutions, expected to launch in the coming months. Called Private Settlement, it will let institutions keep sensitive transaction details private while allowing them to share those details with auditors or regulators when needed, the foundation said.

The feature is being built directly into Monad, so private transactions can use the same liquidity as other transactions on the network, the foundation said, adding that Monad can support this without slowing down settlement.

"The next phase will be defined by whether institutions can keep sensitive flows confidential without leaving open networks," Keone Hon, co-founder and general manager of the Monad Foundation, said in a statement.

Visa has also been exploring private settlement on Canton. In June, it announced a proof of concept with stablecoin issuer Brale to test settlement using its dollar-backed SBC token. The initiative focuses on how institutions can settle onchain while controlling who can see sensitive transaction data.