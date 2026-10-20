Blockchain.com rolls out crypto options as it pursues US derivatives licenses

Blockchain.com has launched options trading for eligible users, allowing them to buy call and put options on bitcoin, ether, SOL, HYPE, AVAX, XRP and TRX.

The product offers contracts with expiries of up to one week, funded upfront in USDC through the company’s Trading Account, with the purchase amount representing the maximum potential loss. Options are available only in supported jurisdictions.

According to Blockchain.com's support documentation, options must be held until expiry and cannot be sold or closed early. The minimum premium is $5, excluding applicable fees.

Users select an expiry date and target price, enter their trade amount, and review the trade before confirming, according to the release. Blockchain.com then translates that view into the corresponding call or put option.

"We've designed the Blockchain.com options experience around the decisions that matter: where traders think the market is going, when they think it will get there, and how much they are prepared to put behind that view," Taro Ugen, VP of Consumer at Blockchain.com. "We take care of the complexity in the background, so users get a simpler way to access a powerful trading service with clearly defined risk that augments their investment toolkit."

Earlier this month, Blockchain.com applied for U.S. regulatory licenses to offer prediction markets and crypto derivatives. The company already offers prediction markets through Polymarket and perpetual futures through Hyperliquid to some international users.