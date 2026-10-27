SoFi discloses 503,000 crypto products as gross crypto revenue hits $162 million

SoFi reported 503,000 crypto products at the end of the third quarter, according to its latest earnings release, which included the metric for the first time in its financial services product breakdown.

SoFi reported $161.6 million in gross crypto transaction revenue in the quarter, up 20% from the prior quarter. Net crypto transaction revenue totaled just $1.6 million after accounting for associated costs.

The fintech company's crypto products sit alongside its SoFi Invest brokerage offering, which grew 37% year over year to 4.18 million products as of Sept. 30. SoFi reported record third-quarter net revenue of $1.39 billion, up 44% year over year, and net income of $241 million.

"We had exceptional Q3 results against the backdrop of any environment, but they are even more remarkable given how 2026 has unfolded," said SoFi CEO Anthony Noto in the release. "Our focus is simple. We are adding more members, who are using more products, and generating more revenue per product to create the most value for our shareholders over the long run."

SoFi's stock traded higher by nearly 15% on Tuesday morning, although shares are still down 40% in the year-to-date period.

After two years pausing crypto services, SoFi eyed a return in May 2025 amid a more favorable regulatory environment. SoFi Crypto officially launched later that November, allowing members to buy and hold dozens of tokens directly from FDIC-insured checking or savings accounts.

The company has recently expanded into stablecoins, tokenized deposits, and crypto infrastructure.