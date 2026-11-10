Bitcoin slides below $74,000 after hotter-than-expected CPI as analysts warn of drop to $70k

A hotter-than-expected U.S. inflation report sent crypto prices lower Tuesday, with bitcoin falling below $74,000 as analysts warned of a potential slide below the $70,000 level.

October's Consumer Price Index rose 0.4%, above forecasts of 0.3%, while core CPI increased 0.3% against expectations of 0.2%, raising concerns about the Federal Reserve's interest rate outlook.

"For Bitcoin, higher yields and a stronger dollar could add to recent selling pressure," said Bitget analyst Lewis Huang. "The 200-day moving average near $73,200 is a key support level to watch. A sustained move below it could increase the risk of a deeper pullback."

Bitcoin Bitcoin (BTC) was trading at $73,363, down 1.6%. The $73,000 level is particularly important, according to Matt Mena, senior crypto research strategist at 21Shares, as it sits near bitcoin's pre-election 2024 all-time high and its April 2025 lows.

A sustained break below that level could send BTC toward $69,000, which would put the cryptocurrency near its 2021 cycle high, Mena said. He also pointed to the 50-week moving average as an important technical support level, warning that a break could put further pressure on Ethereum's $2,000 support, with $1,800 the next level to watch.

Ether (ETH) was down 3.7% to $2,042, while Solana (SOL) dropped more than 4% to trade below $83.

Bitcoin price outlook: Can BTC hold $73,000?

There is still a potential upside scenario if bitcoin can hold the $73,000 level and equities continue to rebound. 21Shares sees BTC potentially retesting $78,000, with a move above that level putting $85,000 in reach by year-end. November has historically been BTC's strongest month, with an average return of 34.4% and a median gain of 8.6% since 2010.

Beyond the immediate macroeconomic pressure, institutional participation and the growing use of derivatives could also influence bitcoin's volatility, according to Wincent senior director Paul Howard.

"As institutional participation in digital assets continues to mature, the growing use of derivatives and sophisticated hedging strategies is helping to reshape Bitcoin's volatility profile," Howard said. "Institutional investors are increasingly able to manage their exposure through options and other risk-management instruments rather than responding to every macroeconomic development by buying or selling the underlying asset."

Without a meaningful shift in monetary policy, regulatory clarity, or institutional capital flows, Howard said, bitcoin is more likely to experience a gradual downward drift than mount a sustained rally toward the $100,000 level previously anticipated.