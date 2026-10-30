Texas brothers sentenced to 15 years for holding Minnesota family at gunpoint in $8 million crypto heist

Two brothers who held a family for nine hours at gunpoint in Minnesota for $8 million worth of cryptocurrency were sentenced to about 15 years in prison each, on Friday.

Two Texas men, Raymond Christian Garcia and Isiah Angelo Garcia, were sentenced to 15 years and 15.5 years, respectively, for their roles in that September 2025 armed robbery, according to a statement released by the U.S. Attorney's Office for the District of Minnesota.

This comes after both brothers pleaded guilty to one count of interference with commerce by robbery back in June. In September 2025, Isiah Garcia pressed one of the victims, the father, to log into his crypto accounts and transfer funds to a crypto wallet that his brother then provided. However, the brothers later realized that the father had more crypto funds at a "hard drive-style cryptocurrency wallet" at a cabin three hours away, prosecutors said previously.

Later, the victim's son called 911, and the brothers fled, but were later tracked down by a Wendy's receipt, video surveillance of Raymond Garcia renting a motel room in Roseville, Minnesota, and a rental car, which led police to the brothers' house in Waller, Texas.

FBI Minneapolis Field Office Special Agent in Charge Christopher D. Dotson said the brothers' actions were targeted and "extremely violent."

"Raymond and Isiah Garcia violated the sanctity of a home, abducted a victim, terrorized a family at gunpoint for hours, and disrupted an entire community in a brazen act of violence and greed," Dotson said in a statement on Friday.