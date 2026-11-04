The Digital Chamber calls Sherrod Brown's win 'most consequential unfavorable result' for crypto

The Digital Chamber called Sherrod Brown's win the "most consequential unfavorable result for crypto," and said his priorities in financial stability, consumer protection, banking oversight, and illicit-finance concerns could affect the Democratic Party's overall approach to crypto.

"His influence could extend beyond committee votes to the Democratic caucus's overall approach to crypto," the industry group said. "Engagement should be substantive and focused on consumer protections and accountability."

Brown, a longtime crypto skeptic, won the U.S. Senate special election in Ohio on Nov. 3, defeating Republican Jon Husted. Crypto political action committees (PACs) spent more than $63 million supporting Husted against Brown, according to The Digital Chamber.

Outside of Brown's win, Democrats are set to control both chambers of Congress after a larger-than-expected victory on Nov. 3. The Senate stood at 54 Democrats to 44 Republicans with two races uncalled, while Democrats held 240 House seats with 48 races yet to be called, according to AP.

The Digital Chamber stated that the results shift the policy debate from whether Washington should embrace technological innovation to what protections, accountability, and economic benefits should accompany it.

Furthermore, Democratic committee chairs will hold subpoena power and can investigate regulators, cryptocurrency exchanges, AI developers, and data-center development. Digital asset legislation will depend more heavily on Democratic priorities including consumer protection, financial stability, illicit finance, and market integrity, the group said.

Clarity Act's future

On Senate Banking, the Digital Chamber identified Elizabeth Warren as the clear favorite to become chair. It described the committee as the largest potential obstacle to the Clarity Act and other market-structure legal frameworks for the crypto industry. Clarity failed to pass a procedural vote in the Senate in September.

"A Democratic-controlled Congress does not necessarily mean comprehensive crypto legislation is permanently dead," the group said. "It does, however, mean the industry cannot simply continue the same legislative strategy that neglects working with moderate Democrats."

The group said that there are still viable legislative openings around issues including: tax reporting, custody, stablecoin implementation, and consumer asset segregation.

Meanwhile, the Digital Chamber also highlighted that among other Democratic winners, James Talarico of Texas is supportive of clear cryptocurrency rules while advancing a strong AI-accountability agenda that includes an AI dividend and requirements that data centers cover infrastructure costs.

Josh Turek, who won a Senate seat in Iowa, is supportive of market-structure legislation, self-custody rights, and ending improper debanking, the group said. Mark Warner of Virginia, who won reelection, is also identified as an existing Democratic bridge on digital asset issues because of his seats on Banking and the Digital Assets Subcommittee.

"This is an important reminder that a Democratic congressional victory does not automatically translate into opposition to crypto," the group said.