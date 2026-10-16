Google demonstrates quantum computing breakthrough as observers weigh Q-day implications

Google Quantum AI announced Thursday that it has experimentally shown that "magic state cultivation" works on its Willow processor, demonstrating what could be a practical solution to one of quantum computing's most severe bottlenecks.
So-called "magic states" are special quantum states used to enable operations needed for universal quantum computing. Producing high-quality, error-corrected versions of them has long been recognized as a major bottleneck by researchers, as some estimates indicated that up to 95% of a machine’s capacity could be consumed by making them.
In 2024, Google researchers Craig Gidney, Noah Shutty, and Cody Jones started developing magic state cultivation as an approach that promises a significant reduction by adding what would act like a filter.
"You would inject a noisy state into a small region on a quantum chip, and then run a series of highly coordinated measurements to check for errors and remove any flawed attempts," Google explained. "[The] team showed how that would let you grow, or 'cultivate,' an exceptionally pure, low-error quantum state that you could simultaneously adapt into a larger, useful encoding."
Following a series of technical innovations and engineering, magic state cultivation on Google Quantum AI's Willow processor achieved a 40-fold reduction in errors and T-states with a record logical fidelity of 99.99%.
Google researchers noted that larger-scale demonstrations remain necessary before the approach can support practical fault-tolerant quantum computing.
Implications for crypto
Meanwhile, the crypto industry has been working to develop and adopt post-quantum cryptographic protections designed to resist attacks from large-scale quantum computers. Theoretically, a sufficiently powerful quantum computer could break the digital signature schemes used to authorize cryptocurrency transactions, as well as public-key cryptographic systems across the broader internet and financial infrastructure.