Pyth Network adds NYSE stock and ETF data to its marketplace

Pyth Network, a blockchain oracle network that provides market data to financial apps, has added real-time stock and ETF data from the New York Stock Exchange to its marketplace.

Pyth can now distribute NYSE BQT, which provides stock quotes and trade data from all five NYSE Group equity exchanges, the network said Wednesday. In September, Pyth also received approval to distribute Nasdaq Basic, now allowing apps to access data from both exchange groups through the same marketplace.

Clients must first get a license from NYSE to access the data through Pyth, the network said, noting that NYSE's data rules and agreements will continue to apply.

The data includes best bid and offer with size, trade prices, official closing prices, total trading volume, and alerts when trading is stopped or restarted, or short-sale restrictions apply. The feed covers NYSE, NYSE American, NYSE Arca, NYSE National and NYSE Texas. It also includes stocks and ETFs listed on other U.S. exchanges if they are traded on NYSE Group exchanges, Pyth said.

"As financial markets increasingly move onchain, the quality and integrity of the underlying data matter more than ever," Anthony Zawadzki, head of data and digital asset products at NYSE, said in a statement. He added that the collaboration gives builders and institutions another way to access NYSE data.

Pyth Network adds NYSE data

Pyth said platforms offering stock perpetual futures or tokenized shares can use the NYSE data to show users stock prices. NYSE provides data during market hours, while Pyth's own indices provide prices when markets are closed.

"Pyth Indices price U.S. equities 24/7. NYSE BQT carries the primary market close. Together, an app can show a user exactly how far a stock has moved since NYSE closed, through the night and over the weekend," the network said.

Pyth launched its data marketplace in April, with data providers including Euronext FX, Fidelity Investments, OTC Markets Group, SGX FX, Tradeweb and Exchange Data International.

The marketplace allows institutions to provide their data to other companies while deciding how much to charge, how their data is credited, and the terms for using it, according to Pyth.