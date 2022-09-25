South Korea says Interpol has issued a red notice for Do Kwon, Bloomberg says

Prosecutors in South Korea claim Interpol has issued a red notice for the arrest of Terraform Labs CEO Do Kwon, according to a Bloomberg report.

The news comes after a South Korean court issued a warrant for Kwon’s arrest on Sept. 14. Days later, after Kwon claimed he was not on the run, South Korean prosecutors asked Interpol to issue a red notice against him.

Those same prosecutors said on Monday that Interpol, which coordinates policing efforts between countries, had issued the notice, Bloomberg said.

Kwon’s location is currently unknown after police in Singapore, where Terraform Labs was based, said a few weeks ago that he was not in the city-state.

He and other Terraform Labs executives face allegations that they breached capital markets laws in South Korea. Terra, the blockchain, and its associated tokens terraUSD and luna collapsed in spectacular fashion in mid-May — wiping out some $40 billion in a matter of days.