Do Kwon says he is "not on the run," cooperating with authorities

Terraform Labs founder Do Kwon said on Saturday he is not trying to evade any relevant authorities.

“I am not 'on the run' or anything similar - [from] any government agency that has shown interest to communicate, we are in full cooperation and we don’t have anything to hide,” Do Kwon said in a tweet thread, responding to reports that Singaporean police officials have said the South Korea-native is not currently in the city-state nation.

Do Kwon, who is currently wanted by South Korean authorities according to Reuters, went on to say he would disclose his location to individuals if they are friends, have plans to meet, or are involved in a gps based web3 game, adding that “otherwise you have no business knowing my gps coordinates.”

While Do Kwon’s exact whereabouts remain unclear, South Korean authorities have already sought to limit his capacity to travel, issuing a warrant for the crypto founder’s arrest and seeking to freeze his passport. The actions come four months after the fall of the TerraUSD stablecoin, which wiped out approximately $40 billion in value and precipitated a wider crash in the crypto market.