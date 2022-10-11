OpenSea has added support for Avalanche, bringing the total number of supported blockchains on OpenSea to seven.

Users can now display, list and trade their Avalanche-based NFTs on OpenSea, the platform tweeted. New collections to join the marketplace include Chikn, TapTapKaboom, The Stoics, Castle Crush and Open Blox, with more collections expected to be onboarded soon.

OpenSea will also work with Avalanche-based NFT platforms like NFTrade, Joepegs and Kalao.

The addition of Avalanche comes a few weeks after OpenSea announced support for the scaling networks Arbitrum and Optimism, as well as automatically indexing Solana NFTs.

OpenSea has also expanded beyond blockchains and profile-picture projects, such as with its tie-up with Warner Music Group for music drops.

While one of the top NFT marketplaces by volume, OpenSea has recently been losing ground to rival X2Y2, The Block’s data shows.