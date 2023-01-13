Tiny Colony game bids farewell to Solana, will migrate to ImmutableX

Construction and management simulation game Tiny Colony will migrate to ImmutableX.

Originally built on Solana, the move will come with new features for the Tiny Colony ecosystem, dubbed "the Tinyverse," including a built-in crypto wallet and the option to pay for in-game assets in fiat.

It will join the Australian-based Immutable's roster of games including Gods Unchained, Illuvium, Guild of Guardians and Ember Swords.

Tiny Colony is not the only project that’s announced plans to leave Solana of late. In December, two of the largest NFT projects on Solana, DeGods and y00ts — both the product of NFT creator Rohun Vora, who goes by the pseudonym “Frank DeGods” — said they would bridge to Ethereum and Polygon this year.

Off the chain

Hit by an exploit and the collapse of FTX last year — FTX's former CEO Sam Bankman-Fried had been a vocal supporter of Solana — Solana has also had to contend with increasing competition among chains for projects.

New gaming-focused chains have been trying to attract new projects from other chains with grants and promises of greater support. Among them, South Korean blockchain Klaytn successfully lured Defi Kingdoms away from Harmony last year.