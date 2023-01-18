Rarible rolls out new Polygon marketplace builder amid chain's NFT boom

Rarible's customized NFT marketplaces are coming to Polygon.

The NFT marketplace rolled out new services for NFT collection creators that will allow them to make their own customized marketplaces for free.

Similar to services it already provides for ERC-721 and ERC-1155 NFTs, the move comes amid growing interest in the Ethereum sidechain for both NFT and gaming projects following the success of Reddit’s Collectible Avatars.

The social media company’s project on the chain launched in July. Over six million wallets hold one or more of their avatars, according to analytics platform Dune.

It also experienced a second surge in activity last month with the surprise launch of former U.S. President Donald Trump’s NFT collection.

The Polygon play

Alongside Polygon’s high-profile collaborations with large corporations such as Starbucks, Meta and Nike, these projects have been credited with driving NFT adoption among more mainstream audiences.

“We’ve seen the Polygon NFT market gain tremendous traction. When discussing which chain would be next for our marketplace builder tool, Polygon was the clear choice,” said Alexei Falin, co-founder and CEO of Rarible.

Other brands have also taken note and either extended onto the sidechain or migrated entirely. One of Solana's top NFT projects, y00ts announced it would bridge to Polygon. Its sister project DeGods, will move to Ethereum.

In November, Magic Eden extended support for Polygon NFTs in November as part of a move that will boost its ability to work with gaming projects on the network.