Magic Eden, Solana's biggest NFT platform, now supports Polygon NFT minting and trading.

Magic Eden extended support for the Polygon network on Nov. 22 in an effort to add multi-chain functionality and future possibilities for blockchain gaming. Polygon is an Ethereum layer-2 protocol that undergirds many popular blockchain-based games such as The Sandbox.

The new support will allow for a framework for more blockchain-based games on Magic Eden, with new gaming brands joining the platform including Shatterpoint and Infinite Drive. Taunt Battle World, Planet Mojo and Kakao Games will follow in 2023.

"We’re excited to officially bring our snappy, seamless NFT minting and trading platform experience to Polygon," said Magic Eden COO Zhuoxun Yin in a statement. "Having projects with strong development teams and IPs, like Shatterpoint and Infinite Drive with Aston Martin, makes this integration even more meaningful by allowing us to reach a wider set of audience."

Magic Eden recently hired Chief Gaming Officer Chris Akhavan, a game industry veteran formerly at the blockchain gaming startup Forte, to build out its web3 gaming endeavors. Magic Eden has over 50 gaming projects on the platform, with $2.3 billion in total NFT trades amassed to date, according to a Magic Eden spokesperson.

Weekly trading volume for web3 gaming NFTs comes in at $11.5 million, an 88.5% decrease compared to the same time last year, according to The Block's Data Dashboard.