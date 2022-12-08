Magic Eden hires its first Chief Gaming Officer

The Solana-based NFT platform Magic Eden has hired its first Chief Gaming Officer.

Chris Akhavan joins Magic Eden from Forte, a blockchain-based gaming firm that raised $725 million in Series B funding in 2021. Akhavan served as the firm's Chief Business Officer, in addition to working as the Chief Revenue Officer at the mobile gaming firm Glu Mobile — which was acquired by the video game development firm Electronic Arts in 2021 for $2.1 billion.

At Magic Eden, Akhavan will drive growth of the platform's gaming partnerships and support game development, creator and collector experiences.

"I think you're gonna see a lot coming soon from us that that really hits on that core concept of adding value to the collector's experience and gamer's experience, and giving people a reason to eventually come to Magic Eden every single day — not just thinking of it as a transactional place, but as a hub for discovering great web3 content," Akhavan said in an interview with The Block.

Magic Eden added support for the Polygon Network on Nov. 22, 2022, a move that allows the platform to get in on the burgeoning gaming niche emerging on the blockchain, The Block previously reported.