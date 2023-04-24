<p>A dormant bitcoin whale address, which hasn't been active for 12 years, transferred nearly $11 million in bitcoin</p>\r\n<p>The address in question sent 400 bitcoins in batches of 100 to another address with a cumulative U.S. dollar value of $10.9 million. The transfer transaction fee came to 19 thousand satoshis, or $5.22, according to on-chain data.</p>\r\n<p>The wallet had been dormant since 2011, when it added 900 and then 100 bitcoin worth around $4,300 and $480 at the time, respectively, according to on-chain data via BitInfoCharts.</p>\r\n<p>Today's awoken whale follows a recent trend of long-dormant wallets springing back to life.</p>\r\n<h2>Wake up call</h2>\r\n<p>On Thurday, a bitcoin whale address that had been dormant for over nine years <a href="https://www.theblock.co/post/227275/dormant-bitcoin-whale-60-million-9-years">transferred</a> 2,071.5 BTC ($60.7 million) out. A day later, another whale <a href="https://www.theblock.co/post/227581/bitcoin-whale-awakes">awoke</a> after a decade of inactivity, transferring 279 bitcoins — worth $7.8 million — to three fresh addresses.</p>\r\n<p>The wake-up isn't limited to Bitcoin, a long-dormant Ethereum address that participated in the blockchain's initial coin offering, or ICO, <a href="https://www.theblock.co/post/227826/ethereum-ico-7-years">awoke</a> after over seven years today. The wallet transferred one ether to a new address.</p>\r\n<p><em>UPDATE: the transaction fee was 19,000 satoshis.</em></p><br /><span class="copyright"><p>© 2023 The Block Crypto, Inc. All Rights Reserved. This article is provided for informational purposes only. It is not offered or intended to be used as legal, tax, investment, financial, or other advice.</p>\n</span>