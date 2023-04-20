<p>A Bitcoin whale address that has been dormant for over nine years transferred 2,071.5 BTC ($60.7 million) out today.</p>\r\n<p>The newly awoken address in question <a href="https://bitinfocharts.com/bitcoin/address/1JdTWTAubsDWXWd7wcsFwMuSapMBh6efrQ">received</a> its 6,071.5 bitcoins on Dec. 19, 2013 — when the price of one bitcoin was just $663 — <a href="https://twitter.com/lookonchain/status/1648912229264416768?s=46&amp;t=yoL7WJcO9vZ3TjSE2j6FRQ">noted</a> on-chain analyst Lookonchain.</p>\r\n<p>While the reason for the move is unknown, some speculate that many long-time crypto users are moving old funds to new wallets amid a significant (and mysterious) wallet-draining operation seemingly <a href="https://twitter.com/tayvano_/status/1648187031468781568">targeting</a> old wallets.</p>\r\n<p>"This is NOT a low-brow phishing site or a random scammer," a Twitter account known as Tay explained in a thread on the exploit. "It has NOT rekt a single noob. It ONLY rekts OGs."</p>\r\n<p>Though the source of the exploit remains unknown, Tay identified commonalities — such as compromised keys created between 2014 and 2022 and the targets being "more crypto-native than most."</p>\r\n<p>The bitcoin price has dropped by nearly 4% over the past 24 hours. The market-leading cryptocurrency is trading just below $29,000 as of press time.</p>\r\n\r\n<div id="attachment_227276"class="wp-caption aligncenter" style="max-width: 2678px;"><img class="has-caption size-full wp-image-227276" src="https://www.tbstat.com/wp/uploads/2023/04/BTCUSD_2023-04-20_08-48-26.png" alt="trading view chart showing the price of bitcoin" width="2668" height="764" /><p class="wp-caption-text"><span style="font-size: 8pt;">The price of bitcoin declined yesterday. Source: TradingView</span></p></div>\r\n\r\n<p><em>Update: This story has been updated to add comments from Tay.</em></p><br /><span class="copyright"><p>© 2023 The Block Crypto, Inc. All Rights Reserved. This article is provided for informational purposes only. It is not offered or intended to be used as legal, tax, investment, financial, or other advice.</p>\n</span>