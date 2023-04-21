Another bitcoin whale awakes, transfers $7.8 million after a decade of dormancy

<p>A bitcoin whale that has been inactive for a decade transferred 279 bitcoins — worth $7.8 million — to three fresh addresses today.</p>\r\n<p>The wallet in question <a href="https://bitinfocharts.com/bitcoin/address/12At4GGP8J5p4MtdjNy1SPSkqKEM1mw2FS">received</a> 1,128 bitcoins in October 2012 and May 2013, on-chain analyst account Lookonchain <a href="https://twitter.com/lookonchain/status/1649387289745977344">tweeted</a>. The price of bitcoin during those transfers was approximately $12 and $195 per coin, respectively.</p>\r\n<p>This latest transfer comes a day after another long-dormant bitcoin whale <a href="https://www.theblock.co/post/227275/dormant-bitcoin-whale-60-million-9-years">transferred</a> 2,071.5 BTC — worth $60.7 million — yesterday after nine years of inactivity.</p>\r\n<p>While the reason for the move is unknown, there still exists speculation that some long-time crypto users are moving old funds to new wallets amid a significant (and mysterious) wallet-draining operation allegedly <a href="https://twitter.com/tayvano_/status/1648187031468781568" target="_blank" rel="noopener">targeting</a> old wallets.</p>\r\n\r\n<div id="attachment_227588"class="wp-caption alignnone" style="max-width: 2678px;"><img class="has-caption size-full wp-image-227588" src="https://www.tbstat.com/wp/uploads/2023/04/BTCUSD_2023-04-21_14-43-52.png" alt="trading view chart showing the price of bitcoin" width="2668" height="764" /><p class="wp-caption-text"><span style="font-size: 8pt;">The price of bitcoin is down more than 7% over the past week.</span></p></div>\r\n\r\n<p>In other Bitcoin-related news, the deadline for Mt. Gox creditors to provide their repayment information <a href="https://www.theblock.co/post/225362/mtgox-repayment-window-open">passed</a> earlier this month — opening the window for repayments that should be carried out by Oct. 31, 2023.</p>\r\n<p>Mt. Gox is set to distribute an unknown portion of the 142,000 BTC ($3.9 billion), 143,000 BCH ($17.9 million) and 69 billion Japanese yen ($523 million) that it holds via payments made in bitcoin, bitcoin cash and fiat.</p>\r\n<p>The bitcoin price is currently above $28,100 after declining by more than 2% over the past 24 hours, according to CoinGecko. </p>\r\n<p><em>Updated with additional information about an alleged wallet-draining operation and Mt. Gox repayments.</em></p><br /><span class="copyright"><p>© 2023 The Block Crypto, Inc. All Rights Reserved. This article is provided for informational purposes only. It is not offered or intended to be used as legal, tax, investment, financial, or other advice.</p>\n</span>