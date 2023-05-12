<p>Elon Musk is in talks with Linda Yaccarino, NBCUniversal’s head of advertising, to appoint her as Twitter's new CEO, the Wall Street Journal reported, citing people familiar with the situation.</p>\r\n<p>Yaccarino has been with NBCUniversal for more than a decade, according to the <a href="https://www.wsj.com/articles/linda-yaccarino-in-talks-new-twitter-ceo-elon-musk-7a006bb5">report</a>. Musk has served as Twitter's CEO since acquiring the social media giant for $44 billion last year. </p>\r\n<p>The billionaire said in a tweet on Thursday that he had hired a new CEO, without naming the person. </p>\r\n<p>"Excited to announce that I’ve hired a new CEO for X/Twitter. She will be starting in ~6 weeks!" <a href="https://twitter.com/elonmusk/status/1656748197308674048">Musk tweeted</a>. "My role will transition to being exec chair &amp; CTO, overseeing product, software &amp; sysops."</p>\r\n<h2>A new CEO for Crypto Twitter </h2>\r\n<p>Twitter is a key method of communication for people working in crypto, with tweets from highly followed accounts often shifting the price of tokens. Just this week, <a href="https://www.theblock.co/post/230279/elon-musk-milady-price-twitter-meme">Musk sent the price of Milady NFTs jumping</a> after he tweeted a Milady meme.</p>\r\n<p>Since Musk, who is also CEO of automaker Tesla, bought Twitter in October, he has laid off thousands of employees in a bid to cut costs and told those remaining that if they can't commit to a strenuous work schedule they should quit. Reports have circled for at least six months that Musk would eventually <a href="https://www.theblock.co/post/187696/elon-musk-will-find-someone-else-to-run-twitter-wsj">find someone to take over from him as Twitter's CEO</a>. </p><br /><span class="copyright"><p>© 2023 The Block Crypto, Inc. All Rights Reserved. This article is provided for informational purposes only. It is not offered or intended to be used as legal, tax, investment, financial, or other advice.</p>\n</span>