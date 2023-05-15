<p>Binance CEO Changpeng Zhao unfollowed Tesla and SpaceX boss Elon Musk on Twitter, <a href="https://twitter.com/BigCryptoAlert/status/1657500986162794496?s=20">according to a Sunday notification from Big Crypto Alert.</a></p>\r\n<p>It is unclear why Zhao, commonly known as CZ, has chosen to unfollow Musk. A Binance spokesperson declined to comment on the move, but said Binance's $500 million investment that it made in Twitter last year remains intact.</p>\r\n<p>Zhao unfollowing Musk on Twitter caught the attention of crypto enthusiasts, raising questions and sparking speculation. <span data-preserver-spaces="true">A Twitter user that goes by </span><span data-preserver-spaces="true">L</span><span data-preserver-spaces="true">ucra speculated Zhao unfollowed Musk because <a href="https://twitter.com/lucrafund/status/1657801320139485187?s=20">Twitter recently partnered with eToro instead of Binance</a>, "even though it was CZ who helped fund his acquisition of Twitter." Last month, <a href="https://www.theblock.co/post/226730/twitter-partnership-etoro">eToro announced a deal with Twitter</a> that enables the social media giant's users to see real-time prices for a wide range of stocks, crypto and other assets, as well as offering the option to invest through eToro. </span></p>\r\n<h4><img class="alignnone size-full wp-image-230801" src="https://www.tbstat.com/wp/uploads/2023/05/Screenshot-2023-05-15-at-7.39.26-PM.png" alt="cz-musk" width="1216" height="492" /></h4>\r\n<p>Musk doesn't follow Zhao on Twitter, but it isn't clear if that has always been the case.</p>\r\n<h2>Binance's $500 million investment in Twitter remains intact</h2>\r\n<p><a href="https://www.theblock.co/post/180752/binance-confirmed-as-investor-in-twitter-takeover-as-musk-reportedly-plans-to-take-reins-as-ceo">Binance invested $500 million in Twitter last October</a>, aiding Musk's $44 billion acquisition of the social media site.</p>\r\n<p>"We're excited to be able to help Elon realize a new vision for Twitter," Zhao said at the time. "We aim to play a role in bringing social media and web3 together in order to broaden the use and adoption of crypto and blockchain technology."</p>\r\n<p>Last week,<a href="https://www.theblock.co/post/230645/crypto-twitter-pepe-memes-musk-ceo"> Musk named Linda Yaccarino as Twitter's new CEO.</a> He said he would transition to other roles, including product design and new technology, while the former head of advertising at NBCUniversal led the business. </p>\r\n<p>Together, they aim to transform Twitter into Musk's sought-after "everything app," dubbed X.</p><br /><span class="copyright"><p>© 2023 The Block Crypto, Inc. All Rights Reserved. This article is provided for informational purposes only. It is not offered or intended to be used as legal, tax, investment, financial, or other advice.</p>\n</span>