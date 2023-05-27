<p><span data-preserver-spaces="true">The Stargate DAO is voting on a </span><a class="editor-rtfLink" href="https://snapshot.org/#/stgdao.eth/proposal/0xe485f7c2bb4f7843d4ce353ae82f19dcf017e70e917bad28f70ff8b231b57deb" target="_blank" rel="noopener"><span data-preserver-spaces="true">proposal</span></a><span data-preserver-spaces="true"> to lower its exposure to a stablecoin created by the Multichain protocol — in light of its </span><a class="editor-rtfLink" href="https://www.theblock.co/post/232120/multichain-pledges-to-compensate-users-after-force-majeure-incident" target="_blank" rel="noopener"><span data-preserver-spaces="true">ongoing situation</span></a><span data-preserver-spaces="true"> — and to isolate pools containing the asset from its other pools.</span></p>\r\n<p><span data-preserver-spaces="true">The Stargate DAO is the governance system for the Stargate bridge, a means of transferring assets from one blockchain to another using the LayerZero protocol. The bridge operates through pools of funds stored on each chain.</span></p>\r\n<p><span data-preserver-spaces="true">The Stargate bridge connects the Fantom blockchain to seven other blockchains. On each of these chains are pools of funds containing the anyUSDC stablecoin, which was issued by Multichain and is a commonly used stablecoin on Fantom. The proposal seeks to disconnect the Fantom pools from Stargate's other pools and lower exposure to the stablecoin.</span></p>\r\n<p><span data-preserver-spaces="true">Currently, the proposal has 1.1 million vested stargate tokens in favor, with just 16,000 votes against. It is still yet to reach the 2 million quorum necessary for it to be carried out.</span></p>\r\n<h2><span data-preserver-spaces="true">Silence from Multichain</span></h2>\r\n<p><span data-preserver-spaces="true">The reasoning behind the proposal is to reduce exposure to any tokens connected with Multichain, another cross-chain protocol. Multichain has had ongoing issues for a week, with delayed transactions and three cross-chain routes still offline. The team initially said this was due to an upgrade that was getting fixed, but the explanation was changed on May 24 to an ambiguous "force majeure."</span></p>\r\n<p><span data-preserver-spaces="true">On Twitter, unverified rumors have surfaced that the team was arrested in China. In a group Telegram message with the Multichain team, Multichain's VP of Strategic Partnerships, who goes by Mog, </span><a class="editor-rtfLink" href="https://www.theblock.co/post/232144/multichain-teams-silence-sparks-further-uncertainty-for-users" target="_blank" rel="noopener"><span data-preserver-spaces="true">replied</span></a><span data-preserver-spaces="true"> that he didn't know whether the leadership team had been detained by Chinese authorities. </span></p>\r\n<p><span data-preserver-spaces="true">While the Fantom blockchain has a lot of exposure to Multichain, as many tokens on its network were issued through the protocol, Fantom Foundation Director Andre Cronje said he was </span><a class="editor-rtfLink" href="https://www.theblock.co/post/232188/andre-cronje-fantom-foundation-multichain-situation?utm_source=twitter&amp;utm_medium=social" target="_blank" rel="noopener"><span data-preserver-spaces="true">not particularly concerned</span></a><span data-preserver-spaces="true"> about this type of exposure. That said, the foundation removed liquidity — in the form of Multichain's native MULTI token — it had been providing on the decentralized exchange SushiSwap due to the uncertainty.</span></p>\r\n<p><span data-preserver-spaces="true">Other crypto entities have also taken action to reduce exposure to Multichain, including </span><a class="editor-rtfLink" href="https://www.theblock.co/post/232175/binance-suspends-deposits-for-10-bridged-tokens-over-multichain-situation" target="_blank" rel="noopener"><span data-preserver-spaces="true">Binance</span></a><span data-preserver-spaces="true">, </span><a class="editor-rtfLink" href="https://forum.conflux.fun/t/announcement-temporary-suspension-of-multichains-co-mint-privileges-and-available-cross-chain-infrastructure-options/18726" target="_blank" rel="noopener"><span data-preserver-spaces="true">Conflux</span></a><span data-preserver-spaces="true">, </span><a class="editor-rtfLink" href="https://www.theblock.co/post/232049/fantom-foundation-justin-sun-hashkey-take-action-multichain-issues" target="_blank" rel="noopener"><span data-preserver-spaces="true">HashKey Group</span></a><span data-preserver-spaces="true"> and Tron founder Justin Sun. </span></p><br /><span class="copyright"><p>© 2023 The Block Crypto, Inc. All Rights Reserved. This article is provided for informational purposes only. It is not offered or intended to be used as legal, tax, investment, financial, or other advice.</p>\n</span>