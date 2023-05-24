<p>Multichain, a cross-chain protocol, promised to compensate users that are being affected by a "force majeure" that has left some cross-chain routes unavailable.</p>\r\n<p>"The time for service to resume is unknown," the Multichain team <a href="https://twitter.com/multichainorg/status/1661443109019062272">said in a post on Twitter</a>, adding that most cross-chain routes were still functioning well. "After service is restored, pending transactions will be credited automatically."</p>\r\n<p>The team said it would announce details of the compensation plan at a later date. It first acknowledged the problem in an <a href="https://multichain.zendesk.com/hc/en-us/articles/7036431417103-Multichain-23-May-Operation-Update">operational update yesterday</a> when it said an upgrade to a back-end node was taking longer than expected. </p>\r\n<p>Some users have been complaining about stuck transactions since as early as May 21, <a href="https://www.theblock.co/post/231974/multichain-token-price-drops-20-as-bridge-upgrade-causes-delayed-transactions">The Block reported earlier</a>. Multichain's MULTI token has fallen 23.6% over the past day to $5.41, according to data from CoinGecko.</p>\r\n<p>The issues have led to at <a href="https://www.theblock.co/post/232049/fantom-foundation-justin-sun-hashkey-take-action-multichain-issues">least three large crypto entities taking action</a> in response, with Fantom Foundation withdrawing $2.4 million in liquidity of the protocol's native MULTI tokens on the decentralized exchange SushiSwap. Chinese crypto investment firm HashKey Group moved $250,000 to crypto exchange Gate.io, while Tron founder Justin Sun withdrew 470,000 USDD, a stablecoin, from the protocol itself.</p><br /><span class="copyright"><p>© 2023 The Block Crypto, Inc. All Rights Reserved. This article is provided for informational purposes only. It is not offered or intended to be used as legal, tax, investment, financial, or other advice.</p>\n</span>