<p><span style="font-weight: 400;">Ahamove, Vietnam's leading tech-enabled logistics brand, partnered with Aura Network and SeekHYPE to transform the logistics industry by integrating Non-Fungible Tokens (NFTs). This strategic partnership marks an important milestone for Ahamove and reaffirms its position as a leading innovator in the field.</span></p>\r\n<p><span style="font-weight: 400;">By incorporating NFTs into its services, Ahamove demonstrates its unwavering commitment to cutting-edge technology and improving the delivery experience for its valued customers. NFT holders enjoy special benefits such as free access to a wide range of Ahamove services and the use of e-bikes.</span></p>\r\n<p><span style="font-weight: 400;">SeekHYPE will play a central role in this partnership, acting as a key bridge to making it easier for traditional users to utilize NFT technology and Web3. The collaboration with Aura Network will help drive mass adoption of NFTs in Vietnam's logistics sector, redefining the future of delivery services.</span></p>\r\n<p><span style="font-weight: 400;">Developed in collaboration with Aura Network and SeekHYPE, the Greenovative NFT collection is a testament to Ahamove's unwavering commitment to innovation. Through this strategic partnership, Ahamove aims to reshape the logistics industry and bring unprecedented value to NFT holders.</span></p>\r\n<p><span style="font-weight: 400;">The partnership will lay the groundwork for a new era of logistics in Vietnam, with Ahamove, Aura Network and SeekHYPE combining their respective expertise to usher the industry into the digital age. Ahamove remains at the forefront of the logistics landscape, consistently delivering excellence and setting industry-wide benchmarks.</span></p>\r\n<h2><span style="font-weight: 400;">About Ahamove</span></h2>\r\n<p><span style="font-weight: 400;">Founded in 2015 in Vietnam, Ahamove seeks to solve the hugely inefficient logistics sector. Ahamove serves as a platform connecting suppliers &amp; consumers, capitalizing on excess capacity in the economy to create value for suppliers and reduce the cost for consumers. Ahamove seeks to transform the logistics industry with innovations such as instant order matching, real-time GPS vehicle tracking, 24/7 services and drivers’ rating; fulfilling customers’ moving needs and at the same time helping drivers get more business.</span></p>\r\n<p><span style="font-weight: 400;">Find out more about Ahamove: </span><a href="https://www.ahamove.com/"><span style="font-weight: 400;">https://www.ahamove.com</span></a></p>\r\n<h2><span style="font-weight: 400;">About Aura Network</span></h2>\r\n<p><span style="font-weight: 400;">Aura Network is an ecosystem built to accelerate global NFTs adoption. Aura Network focuses on building the Internet of NFTs and bringing NFT and web3 to the masses.</span></p>\r\n<p><a href="https://aura.network/?ref=insight.aura.network"><span style="font-weight: 400;">Website</span></a><span style="font-weight: 400;"> | </span><a href="https://twitter.com/AuraNetworkHQ?ref=insight.aura.network"><span style="font-weight: 400;">Twitter</span></a><span style="font-weight: 400;"> | </span><a href="https://discord.com/invite/bzm3dyxJxR?ref=insight.aura.network"><span style="font-weight: 400;">Discord</span></a><span style="font-weight: 400;"> | </span><a href="https://t.me/AuraNetworkOfficial?ref=insight.aura.network"><span style="font-weight: 400;">Telegram</span></a><span style="font-weight: 400;"> | </span><a href="https://insight.aura.network/"><span style="font-weight: 400;">Blog</span></a></p>\r\n<h2><span style="font-weight: 400;">About SeekHYPE NFT Marketplace</span></h2>\r\n<p><span style="font-weight: 400;">Embark on an exhilarating adventure with SeekHYPE, where we aim to bring mass adoption of NFTs to the forefront! Whether you're an NFT enthusiast or intrigued by this cutting-edge technology, we invite you to participate. At SeekHYPE, we're dedicated to transforming the art and collectible landscape through our Advanced NFT Marketplace, making NFTs accessible to all. Come join us today and be a part of the future of NFTs!</span></p>\r\n<p><a href="https://beta.seekhype.ai/launchpad/1"><span style="font-weight: 400;">Website</span></a><span style="font-weight: 400;"> | </span><a href="https://twitter.com/SeekHYPEHQ"><span style="font-weight: 400;">Twitter</span></a><span style="font-weight: 400;"> | </span><a href="https://discord.com/invite/K5QQCTMcVd"><span style="font-weight: 400;">Discord</span></a><span style="font-weight: 400;"> </span></p>\r\n<p>&nbsp;</p>\r\n<p class="p1"><span class="s1"><i>This post is commissioned by Aura Network </i><i>and does not serve as a testimonial or endorsement by The Block. 