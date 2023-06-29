<p>The Trumps love them some web3.</p>\r\n<p>While former U.S. President Donald Trump has already demonstrated he's a fan of selling NFTs that glorify both his and America's image, it's Melania Trump's turn, again.</p>\r\n<p>Only a few days away from the U.S. celebrating Independence Day on July 4, the former first lady announced she is selling "The 1776 Collection," a batch of three thousand digital tokens which cost $50 a piece. Potential buyers can use a host of digital wallets or a credit card, according to the <a href="https://usamemorabilia.com/1776">website</a> where they are available.</p>\r\n<p>If all are sold, the collection would raise $150,000.</p>\r\n\r\n<div id="attachment_237127"class="wp-caption alignnone" style="max-width: 810px;"><img class="has-caption size-medium wp-image-237127" src="https://www.tbstat.com/wp/uploads/2023/06/Melania-Trump-1776-NFT-Collection-800x450.jpg" alt="melania nft" width="800" height="450" /><p class="wp-caption-text"><em><span style="font-size: 8pt;">Screenshot of Melania Trump NFT celebrating American independence. Source: USA Memorabilia.</span></em></p></div>\r\n\r\n<h2>Family business</h2>\r\n<p>This is not the first time Melania and her husband have offered NFTs to the public. The most successful thus far has been the <a href="https://www.theblock.co/post/224819/trump-nft-sales-arraignment">first edition</a> of the "Trump Digital Trading Cards" collection, which featured cartoonish representations of the former president doing things like standing on the moon or brandishing boxing gloves and a cowboy hat.</p>\r\n<p>The first edition of the collection generated more than 14,200 ETH ($26.3 million) in trading volume since last December, according to the NFT marketplace OpenSea, while the <a href="https://www.theblock.co/post/226941/donald-trump-digital-trading-cards-collection-nft">second edition</a> has generated about $2.7 million.</p>\r\n<p>Lesser known and less successful collections created by Melania Trump, which include "The American Christmas Collection" and "The POTUS Trump NFT Collection," can be purchased from USA Memorabilia, a company which bills itself as "the premiere NFT platform featuring <span class="xn-location">United States</span> memorabilia."</p>\r\n<p>Another collection linked to the former first lady, called "Melania's Vision," launched in December 2021 and has so far generated about $15,000 in trading volume, according to OpenSea.</p><br /><span class="copyright"><p>© 2023 The Block Crypto, Inc. All Rights Reserved. This article is provided for informational purposes only. It is not offered or intended to be used as legal, tax, investment, financial, or other advice.</p>\n</span>