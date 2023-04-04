Trump NFT sales jump 251% after ex-president’s arraignment; still a fraction of December peak

Sales of former President Donald Trump’s NFT collection jumped by 251% on Tuesday, after his expected arraignment in Manhattan.

Nearly $47,000 worth of the Trump-emblazoned digital cards changed hands in the last 24 hours, according to CryptoSlam data.

The price swing came as Trump was arraigned in a Manhattan courtroom on Tuesday afternoon. The former president, who is running to reclaim his old job, was indicted by a grand jury last week likely over alleged hush money payments to porn actress Stormy Daniels.

Still, the price spike is relatively small compared to the action just months ago. The former president’s 45,000-item NFT collection sold out within hours when it debuted in December, driving $3.53 million in sales. Sales jumped 500% last week — hitting $50,000 — after the news broke that Trump had been indicted.

For his part, Trump has said there was “no crime by Trump” in posts on his Truth Social social media platform. He derided the indictment as a “witch hunt.”

The various Trump NFT cards include illustrated portraits of the former president surrounded by gold bars, posing with a "Trumpworld" sign in the style of the "Hollywood" sign, as a superhero with lasers shooting out of his eyes, and as an astronaut.

Correction: This story has been updated to correct which court the arraignment is being held in.