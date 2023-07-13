Binance names new general counsel amid heightened regulatory scrutiny

<p><span style="font-weight: 400;">Binance has named Eleanor Hughes as its new general counsel, as the world’s largest cryptocurrency exchange continues to grapple with legal challenges in multiple jurisdictions.</span></p>\r\n<p><span style="font-weight: 400;">Hughes, who joined Binance’s legal team in November 2021, most recently held the role of head of legal for APAC and MENA at the company, Binance said in a statement shared with The Block. </span></p>\r\n<p><span style="font-weight: 400;">Hughes will lead Binance’s legal affairs with a team of 85 lawyers, working in concert with the global compliance team to tackle regulatory and legal issues.</span></p>\r\n<p><span style="font-weight: 400;">“With Eleanor at the helm, I am confident that our industry-leading legal team will continue to excel in its mission to always protect users and manage risks on our platform,” Changpeng Zhao, founder and chief executive officer of Binance, said in the statement.</span></p>\r\n<p><span style="font-weight: 400;">Hughes has helped the company secure virtual asset service provider licenses in jurisdictions including Bahrain, Dubai and New Zealand.</span></p>\r\n<h2><b>Legal, regulatory trouble</b></h2>\r\n<p><span style="font-weight: 400;">Binance currently finds itself in the crosshairs of multiple U.S. regulators, with the Commodities Futures Trading Commission first </span><a href="https://www.theblock.co/post/223015/cftc-sues-binance"><span style="font-weight: 400;">filing a lawsuit</span></a><span style="font-weight: 400;"> against it in March. The Securities and Exchange Commission also </span><a href="https://www.theblock.co/post/233154/sec-files-suit-against-binance"><span style="font-weight: 400;">sued</span></a><span style="font-weight: 400;"> the exchange and Zhao last month for allegedly violating securities laws.</span></p>\r\n<p><span style="font-weight: 400;">Furthermore, the U.S. Department of Justice has reportedly been </span><a href="https://www.theblock.co/post/229711/doj-binance-russia-sanctions"><span style="font-weight: 400;">investigating</span></a><span style="font-weight: 400;"> whether Binance was used to let Russians evade U.S. sanctions.</span></p>\r\n<p><span style="font-weight: 400;">The appointment of Hughes fills the void left by former general counsel Han Ng. Ng departed last week along with a number of other senior executives, including chi</span><span style="font-weight: 400;">ef strategy officer Patrick Hillmann and SVP for compliance Steven Christie, </span><a href="https://fortune.com/crypto/2023/07/06/binance-crisis-executives-quit-changpeng-zhao-justice-department/"><span style="font-weight: 400;">according to Fortune</span></a><span style="font-weight: 400;">. Fortune reported that Binance is in full-on turmoil amid a DoJ probe, with a mini-exodus of senior officials adding to the pressure.</span></p>\r\n<p><span style="font-weight: 400;">Zhao <a href="https://www.theblock.co/post/238265/binance-boss-brushes-off-senior-departures-as-fud">branded</a> the reports surrounding the departures “FUD” in a </span><a href="https://twitter.com/cz_binance/status/1677092535871602691"><span style="font-weight: 400;">tweet</span></a><span style="font-weight: 400;"> last week, claiming they are simply part of normal staff turnover. He said the causes of the departures were “dreamed up” by news outlets. FUD is a commonly-used term in the crypto community referring to fear, uncertainty and doubt.</span></p><br /><span class="copyright"><p>© 2023 The Block Crypto, Inc. All Rights Reserved. This article is provided for informational purposes only. It is not offered or intended to be used as legal, tax, investment, financial, or other advice.</p>\n</span>